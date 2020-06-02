Russian Cultural Center Resumes Activities

The Russian Cultural Center is to start Russian lessons and a variety of other classes, that will strengthen relations between Russia and Syria writes SANA.

On Sunday, the Russian Cultural Center in Damascus announced the start of Russian language courses and the gradual return of its activities after several years of stoppage due to the terrorist war against Syria.

The deputy head of mission at the Russian Embassy Eldar Qurbanof highlighted the strength and depth of the Russian-Syrian relations and the importance of resuming Russian language courses.

He expressed his hope that it would be a first step towards developing educational and cultural work that contributes to strengthening relations between the two peoples and fully resuming the work of the center.

For his part, Director of the Russian Cultural Center Nikolai Sukhov, explained that the start of the Russian language courses is a gradual return to the full activity of the center with precautionary measures being taken to address the coronavirus.

He explained that there will be Russian language courses at various levels and for all ages, in addition to courses in music, drawing and other fields.

