Dozens of Pro-Turkey Militias Killed in Infighting

Infighting has broken out among militia groups supported by Turkey, causing a number of casualties and even more injuries reports SANA.

A number of Turkish mercenaries were killed or injured as infighting broke out among them about the areas of influence and the taking over of local properties in mercenaries-controlled areas in Aleppo and the Idleb countryside.

Civil sources told SANA’s reporter that fierce clashes erupted between the so-called the executive force affiliated to the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization, which is one of the largest terrorist organizations in Idleb, and terrorists controlling many areas in Ariha city in Idleb’s southern countryside, using light and medium weapons.

The clashes resulted in the killing and the injuring of a number of terrorists, spreading chaos in the area, and resulted in damages to the properties of some civilians.

The sources added that the clashes later expanded, which led Jabhat al-Nusra to send more terrorists equipped with various machine guns and RPGs, with a number of the al-Nusra terrorists either killed or injured, indicating that the infighting is still ongoing.

In a relevant context, a number of civilians were injured and a number of terrorists of the so-called the Northern Brigade, one of the Turkish regime’s mercenaries, were killed and injured in clashes with terrorists from Azaz city in Aleppo’s northern countryside due to the killing of two of their terrorists at the hands of the Northern Brigade’s terrorists in the Aleppo countryside near the Turkish border.

Local sources in the area told SANA’s reporter that terrorists from the so-called Ahrar al-Sharqiya also arrived in Azaz city to participate in the infighting, which killed over 23 terrorists from the warring parties, in parallel with the failure of the Turkish regime’s forces to break up infighting that erupted between its mercenaries south of Azaz in areas adjacent to Tel Rafaat city.

The fighting is still persisting between the Turkish regime’s mercenaries in Azaz countryside, the sources indicated.

