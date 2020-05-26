Israeli Army Shells Bases of Iranian Militias in Northern Quneitra

The Israeli army has fired artillery shells at positions occupied by the Iranian militias and Hezbollah, from an area in the Golan Heights reports Smart News.

On Sunday night, the Israeli army shelled bases of the Iranian militias and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia that support the Syrian government forces in northern Quneitra, southern Syria.

An exclusive source reported to Smart News that the Israeli army fired artillery shells from near the Israeli frontier fence southwest of Hader town in the Golan Heights (25 kilometers north of Quneitra), without further details.

On Mar. 5, 2020, the Israeli army shelled military bases of the Syrian government forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in Quneitra, Southern Syria.

On July 12, 2019, the Israeli army shelled bases of the Syrian government forces in the cities of al-Sanamayn and Tel al-Harra in Daraa, and in the city of Baath in Quneitra. The Israeli army also shelled bases of the Syrian government forces in the town of Khan Arnabeh and the village of Tel al-Shaar.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.