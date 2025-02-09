Syrian Army and Drug Smugglers Clash for Third Consecutive Day on Lebanese Border

For the third consecutive day, clashes have erupted on the Syrian-Lebanese border between the Syrian Army and drug and arms smugglers from Lebanese tribes residing in villages and towns along the border near al-Qusayr, southern Homs. The confrontations have resulted in casualties on both sides.

Syrian Army Gains Ground in al-Qusayr Countryside

According to Syria TV’s correspondent, intense fighting broke out Saturday night between the Syrian Army and Lebanese tribal groups in the border villages, particularly in Matraba, with both sides using various types of weapons.

The correspondent reported that the Syrian Army managed to seize control of the villages of Akkoum, Balouza, Zita, Heet, and Bouet in the al-Qusayr countryside after securing Hawik over the past two days.

Lebanese Side Under Attack

On the Lebanese side, the village of Jarmash came under rocket and drone attacks, while missiles also struck the outskirts of al-Qasr and Sahlat al-Maa. Additionally, Qanafiz, a village on the northern border of Hermel, was hit by artillery shelling originating from the al-Qusayr countryside after a night of relative calm.

Lebanon’s al-Akhbar newspaper reported that a cautious calm had returned following intense clashes in Matraba, near the Lebanese-Syrian border.

The newspaper also noted that armed members of the Hermel tribes began to retreat at the request of the Lebanese Army, which deployed widely in the border area, supported by drone surveillance.

In a statement, the Mukhtars (local leaders) of Hermel District claimed that border villages in Hermel had been under Syrian artillery fire for two days, causing casualties among civilians and damaging homes in Lebanese territory.

The statement urged the Lebanese state and army to fulfil their duty to protect the nation, its borders, and its residents’ lives and property.

Lebanese Red Cross Responds to Casualties

The Lebanese website Janoubia reported that Civil Defense and Lebanese Red Cross teams transported eight injured individuals to hospitals in Hermel, including civilians, due to cross-border shelling and clashes.

Presidents Aoun and al-Sharaa in Contact to De-escalate Tensions

Janoubia also highlighted a phone call on Saturday between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, in which Aoun congratulated al-Sharaa on assuming office. The report suggested that this contact could help restore calm.

According to field sources, the call aimed to contain the clashes, with both armies increasing deployment to prevent further smuggling activities and facilitate the extradition of wanted individuals through an official governmental process.

However, late Saturday, President Aoun ordered the Lebanese Army to target locations inside Syria in response to cross-border fire aimed at drug smugglers operating in western Homs.

The Lebanese Army issued a statement:

“Based on President Aoun’s directives, army leadership has ordered military units deployed along the northern and eastern borders to retaliate against sources of fire originating from Syrian territory and targeting Lebanese land.”

The statement added that these units had already begun retaliatory strikes using appropriate weapons in response to recent border clashes that had resulted in shelling and gunfire in multiple Lebanese areas.

Crackdown on Smuggling Routes

On Thursday, the Syrian government’s media office in Homs announced a major security operation in Hawik aimed at sealing off smuggling routes for weapons and contraband.

Following the crackdown, Hawik witnessed increased military tensions as the Syrian Army pursued armed smugglers who had taken up positions in a former Hezbollah observation post.

According to Syria TV’s correspondent, the Syrian Army has now established control over Hawik, and tensions escalated as the Ministry of Defense began setting up border security posts in western Homs.

Reports indicate that the Syrian Army’s 103rd Brigade conducted sweep operations near Hawik, warning smugglers to evacuate their stronghold before launching heavy artillery and machine gun attacks.

The region, inhabited by Lebanese tribal clans, has long been a hub for drug and arms smuggling, with groups such as the Zeaiter and Jaafar families heavily involved. The unofficial border crossings between Syria and Lebanon have remained active smuggling corridors, especially since the area fell under Hezbollah’s control in previous years.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.