4224 out of 6781 Quarantined People Discharged so Far

The Syrian government has announced that thousands of citizens have been placed in quarantine, to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country writes SANA.

The Health Ministry announced that the total number of people who have been quarantined as of Feb. 5, 2020, until now is 6,781. Of those people, 4,224 of them having been discharged while 2,557 are still under observation.

In a statement on Thursday, Assistant Director of the Infectious and Terminal Diseases Department at the Ministry Dr. Atef al-Tawil said that 13 planes transporting 2,770 Syrians stranded abroad have arrived in Syria coming from nine countries via Syrian Airlines over the two past weeks, noting that quarantine centers have been prepared to accommodate all the incoming persons, in cooperation with the Ministries of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Awqaf, and Social Affairs and Labor.

The Ministry added that tests to detect the coronavirus for the coming Syrians are free of charge, while giving priority to the elderly, those with chronic diseases, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

The Ministry indicated that the epidemiological situation is being monitored at the national level to guarantee the health security of the citizens and curb the infections.

So far, 48 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Syria, with 29 of the patients having recovered while three passed away.

