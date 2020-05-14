Syrian Government Tortures Woman From Deir ez-Zor to Death in Prison

The Syrian government arrested Hiyam Muhammad al-Nafa at the Immigration and Passports building, before transferring her to prison and torturing her to death writes Smart News.

The Syrian government tortured to death a woman from the city of al-Quriyah, 55 kilometers southeast of Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria, in a Syrian government prisons in Damascus.

On Wednesday, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) issued a statement saying that on May 11, 2020, the Syrian government informed the family of Hiyam Muhammad al-Nafa of her death. They demanded that Nafa’s family to come to the Tishreen Military hospital to take ownership of her body.

The SNHR added that on Mar. 3, 2020, the Syrian forces arrested Nafa at the Immigration and Passports building in Damascus, and then transferred her to the Palestine Intelligence Branch where she died on May 1, 2020. The SNHR noted that the Syrian government prevented Nafa’s relatives or lawyers from meeting her.

The SNHR noted that it has data confirming the good health of Nafa before her arrest. The SNHR suspects that Nafa died due to torture and the lack of medical care.

The Syrian government forces have tortured to death thousands of detainees in their prisons. On Jun. 26, 2018, a SNHR report documented the torture to death of more than 13,000 people in Syria, most of them died at the hands of the Syrian government.

On Feb. 7, 2017, Amnesty International issued a report titled ‘The Human Slaughterhouse.’ The report revealed that the Syrian government forces hanged 13,000 in the Sednaya Prison, most of them civilians opposing the Syrian government.

Lawyers and activists accuse the international community of failing to put pressure on the Syrian government to reveal the fate of the hundreds of thousands of detainees and victims of forced disappearance in the Syrian government forces’ prisons, and hold it to account for the crimes committed against detainees.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.