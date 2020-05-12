Mikdad: WHO Must Commit to Actual Humanitarian Work and Avoid Politicization

The new World Health Organization Representative to Syria has meet with Faisal Mikdad, and asserted her desire to help Syria confront the coronavirus writes SANA.

On Monday, Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal Mikdad received Akjemal Magtymova, the new World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Syria, who presented her credentials.

Mikdad welcomed the new representative and wished her success in her new assignment, asserting the importance of bolstering cooperation between the Syrian government and the WHO, particularly in light of the conditions imposed by the coronavirus (COVID-19), while pointing out the comprehensive steps taken by the government to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

He also denounced the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies as immoral, inhumane, and contradictory to the UN Charter, demanding that these sanctions be lifted so that Syria can confront the ramifications of the coronavirus.

Mikdad also stressed the need for the WHO to commit to actual humanitarian work and avoid all forms of politicization, and he denounced the steps taken by the US administration against the organization.

In turn, Magtymova voiced readiness to cooperate with the Syrian government to serve the interests of the Syrian people and help confront health challenges, asserting that she will support the steps taken by Syrian government to confront the coronavirus and will render the necessary medical aid to the Syrian people.

