Popular Marketplaces, a New Initiative to Help Farmers Sell Their Products Directly to Consumers

Five new markets have been established in Damascus, which allows farmers to sell their produce directly to the customer reports SANA.

Upon directives from the Cabinet, Damascus Governorate set up five “popular marketplaces” that allow farmers to sell their products directly to consumers at competing prices without any middlemen.

SANA visited two of these marketplaces, specifically the ones in Nahr Aisha and Rukn Eddin, noting that price of produce there is lower by an average of 100-150 Syrian pounds compared to other places.

The popular marketplaces do not charge the vendors any fees for displaying and selling their products, allowing them to get better prices by eliminating middlemen and brokers, while at the same time providing produce for citizens at lower prices.

The other three marketplaces are located in al-Qanawat, al-Midan, and al-Zablatani, with efforts underway to establish more.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.