Citizen Service Centers Resume Operations in Several Areas

With all necessary precautions being taken, citizen service centres has reopened across Syria to provide official documents to citizens in need writes SANA.

The citizen service centers, which provide legal documents and transactions, partially resumed their operations on Monday in Damascus, Homs, Daraa, and Deir ez-Zor.

After preparing the centers, disinfecting them, and running checks on their computer networks, the centers began operating with stringent precautionary measures, maintaining safe distances between citizens in waiting areas and employees, who are equipped with face masks and gloves.

The centers are now providing civil registry documents, paperwork for reversing the closure of shops, work registry for state workers, and leases, with more documents such as judicial records to be provided gradually.

