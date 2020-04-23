Egypt Will Work to Restore Syria to Its Natural Place on the Regional and International Stage

Egypt has reaffirmed it commitment to Syria and ensuring that Resolution 2254 is implemented and Syrian unity is ensured reports Al-Watan.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry confirmed on Wednesday that his country intends to continue working to settle the Syrian crisis in a manner that preserves the unity and autonomy of Syrian soil while meeting the expectations of the Syrian people, and returning Syria to its natural place on the regional and international stage, according to the Russia Today website.

The website explained that Shoukry’s words came during a phone call with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, during which the two men discussed developments in Syria.

The website quoted Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmad Hafez as saying that, “the phone call came within the framework of continued coordination between Cairo and the UN envoy to push for a peaceful settlement to the Syrian crisis.”

Shoukry reportedly stressed that, “Egypt intends to continue pushing for an end to hostilities, and a settlement to the Syrian crisis in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2254, in a manner that preserves the unity and autonomy of Syrian soil while meeting the expectations of the Syrian people, and returning Syria to its natural place on the regional and international stage.”

The spokesperson added that Shoukry, “addressed Cairo’s assessment of developments in Syria, reviewing Egyptian efforts towards a political process through its members in the small group of countries headed by Cairo, and through communication with the moderate Syrian opposition. This [process] is also tied to decisively combating terrorist and extremist organizations, as well as the regional parties that support them.”

The Egyptian Foreign Minister also spoke of, “the necessity of collaborating all efforts to support Syria in facing the novel coronavirus pandemic.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.