A Chinese Medical Aid Package for Detecting Coronavirus Arrives in Damascus 

China has provided Syria with coronavirus testing supplies, to aid the country in their fight against the diseases writes SANA.

A medical aid package provided by China, for Syria to detect coronavirus infections, arrived at Damascus International Airport.

In a statement to journalists on Wednesday, Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal Mikdad expressed Syria’s appreciation of China standing by Syria and the medical aid provided to the Syrian people, as by extending aid to Syria and all the countries of the world to fight coronavirus, it reflects China’s care.

For his part, China’s Ambassador in Damascus, Feng Biao, pointed out that this is the first batch of assistance and more batches will be sent soon.

Assistant Health Minister Ahmad Khlaifawi pointed out that the Chinese medical assistance will contribute to supporting the health system in Syria, which has been affected by the terrorist acts and the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people.

