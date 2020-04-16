Al-Nusra Front Exploits Moscow’s Ceasefire Agreement to Rearrange its Military Ranks in Idleb

While the ceasefire in Idleb continues to hold, the al-Nusra Front have been bolstering their ranks and creating three new military brigade reports Al-Watan.

The terrorist al-Nusra Front organization, backed by the Turkish occupation, continues to take advantage of the Moscow agreement on Idleb’s de-escalation zone to rearrange its military ranks.

According to several news sites and opposition media sources, the group, which is on the international list of terrorist organizations, announced forming three new military brigades/units in preparation for the next round of fighting.

The al-Nusra Front, which is the basic component of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, did not give details on the number of militants in every brigade.

The ongoing Moscow agreement was inked on Mar. 5, 2020, between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Turkish regime Recep Tayyip Erdogan, under which the two sides agreed to conduct joint patrols on the Lattakia – Aleppo international road to reopen it.

While the Syrian army, which controls vast areas in the region, commits to the Moscow agreement, terrorist organizations and mainly al-Nusra, which is protected by Erdogan’s regime, are constantly violating the deal and hindering joint Russian-Turkish patrols on the M4 highway, however, Turkish patrols continue.

In the past few days, the Turkish regime and the al-Nusra Front were putting on different acts to prevent the opening of the M4 highway which is supposed to open to traffic again according to the Moscow and Sochi agreements between Russia and Turkey.

Meanwhile, the Turkish occupation continues to bring in more forces to the region where the number of military vehicles that entered Syrian territory since the ceasefire started reached 2,375, in addition to thousands of soldiers.

Al-Nusra’s decision to rearrange its ranks comes amid other developments within the group, specifically with the resignation of one of its prominent leaders Abu Malik al-Tali, a week ago, who later withdrew his resignation.

The latter said he initially resigned because he was unaware of the group’s policies which go against his conviction, adding that this is innate because humans were born with love of knowledge, as Tali described.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.