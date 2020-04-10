Foreign Ministry: OPCW Report Misleading, Includes Fabricated Conclusions

Syria has rejected the findings and conclusions of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' report about the attack on al-Ltamenah in 2017 writes SANA.

Syria affirmed that the report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about the use of toxic materials in al-Ltamenah in 2017 is misleading and included false and fabricated conclusions.

“On Apr. 8, 2020, the OPCW released a misleading report by the so-called Investigation and Identification Team, which Syria and a number of countries have announced is an illegitimate and unconventional team,” the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that the report includes false and fabricated conclusions that aim to forge facts and accuses the Syrian government of using toxic materials in 2017 in the town of al-Ltamenah, reyling on sources that were prepared and fabricated by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the so-called “White Helmets” terrorist organization, which serves the obstructionist desires of their western operators.

“The Syrian Arab Republic condemns, in the strongest terms, what has come in the report of the illegitimate so-called Investigation and Identification Team, and rejects what has been included in it, in form and content,” the statement said.

It added that Syria, at the same time, categorically denies using toxic gases in al-Ltamenah or in any city of village, and affirms that the Syrian army has never used such weapons in the difficult battles carried out against armed terrorist organizations.

“Syria stresses that the conclusions of that report represent another scandal for the OPCW and the investigation team that will be added to the scandal of the report of the Douma incident in 2018, and all these fabricated allegations will not affect its stance in the war against terrorism and its supporters,” the Foreign Ministry said.

It added that the Syrian Arab Republic reiterates that it categorically rejects the use of chemical weapons by any side, at any time or place, and Syria has never used any chemical weapon and will not use them.

