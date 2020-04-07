Several Turkish-Backed Militants Killed in Clashes With One Another in Northeast Syria

Infighting between Turkish-backed militants in Ras al-Ayn has left several dead and many wounded, although the cause of the infighting is not known writes Al-Masdar.

Turkish-backed militants in northeastern Syria were involved in a deadly firefight on Sunday, resulting in several dead and wounded, Kurdistan 24 reported.

According to the publication, at least eight Turkish-backed militants were killed during the firefight, with many more reportedly wounded as a result of the violence in Hassakeh Governorate town of Ras al-Ayn.

“The clashes between the two armed groups lasted for hours in the main street of the town and in a neighborhood near the Turkish border. With violence started after a conflict about sharing shops and stores left by their owners who fled the town after the Turkish incursion in October,” Ibrahim, a Syrian Arab worker who asked to conceal his true name for security reasons, told Kurdistan 24.

The civilian source told the publication he was passing through the main street of Ras al-Ayn when the clashes first erupted: “I was going to be killed, but I managed to hide in a shop for hours until the clashes halted.”

It is not clear what caused the infighting in Ras al-Ayn on Sunday; however, the Turkish-backed militant factions in the Euphrates River Valley region have often clashed with one another over stolen goods and occupying spaces in captured areas.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.