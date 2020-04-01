A Standard Protocol for Treating Covid-19 Soon in Hospitals

Ministers from a number of different departments met to discuss efforts being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and the efficacy of these measures reports Al-Watan.

A meeting of the ministers of health, local administration, the environment, the media, the interior, education, higher education and scientific research discussed the precautionary measures taken to tackle the coronavirus, especially with regards to controlling borders and adhering to the decisions to prevent movements, especially in the countryside.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Health on Monday, they discussed strengthening the participation of the local community to help implement precautionary measures and report any person’s illegal entry into the country to ensure his safety and the safety of those around him.

The ministers discussed in detail the importance of issuing a unified therapeutic protocol to deal with emerging viral infections and circulating it to hospitals that provide services to coronavirus patients. The Minister of Health confirmed that some medicines would continue to be imported to meet the expected needs.

During the meeting, the developments of the local spread of Covid-19, regionally and internationally, and the precautionary measures required in light of these variables were discussed. It was stressed that there was a need for strict application of the curfew, especially in rural and remote areas.

The meeting touched on the importance of the media’s role in enhancing societal awareness of the need to adhere to precautionary measures and stay at home and avoid gatherings.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.