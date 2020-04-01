Second Coronavirus Death Registered in Syria

A second person, who was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, has died in Syria reports SANA.

On Monday, the Health Ministry announced that a second person infected with coronavirus in Syria has died.

“A second coronavirus death was registered today. It is one of the 10 cases detected in Syria,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Health Ministry announced on Sunday that a woman who had contracted coronavirus (COVID-19) died after being hospitalized, marking the first death caused by the virus in Syria.

