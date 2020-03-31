Syrian Mercenaries Want to Leave Libya, Accuse Turkey of Breaking Promises

Syrian fighter in Libya, who are there to fight on behalf of Turkey have complained about the conditions they are living in and the lack pay that was promised to them writes Al-Masdar.

Syrian mercenaries in Libya are not happy about the current situation inside the country, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.

Citing opposition sources, the monitor said that there is widespread discontent among the Syrian mercenaries that were sent to Libya by Turkey.

“The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights continues to monitor the transportation of Syrian mercenaries to Libya by Turkey. SOHR sources have confirmed that widespread discontent is prevailing among the Syrian fighters that have been sent to Libya, since Turkey abandoned its promises at a time when the Syrian mercenaries suffer from dire living conditions there,” the report said.

According to the monitor, they have received an audio recording in which a Syrian fighter says he regrets going to Libya, as he urged prospective mercenaries to reconsider this choice.

The Syrian mercenary said Turkey only paid one month of the 2,000 dollar salary and failed to fulfil the promises they made the fighters before they went to Libya.

“Turkey paid our salaries for only one month. It has not secured anything for us. Not even cigarettes, we hardly got them. We stay in a house but we can not get out of it, since cells belonging to Haftar’s forces are deployed throughout the area,” the Syrian fighter said, adding that “all of us want to return to Syria. There are patches have already get prepared to leave Libya to Syria through the al-Sham Corps.”

The Syrian mercenaries in Libya have recently suffered heavy casualties near the capital city of Tripoli, as the Libyan National Army (LNA) continues to advance in several parts of the country.

