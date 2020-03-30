European Union Calls for a Full Ceasefire

The European Union has mirrored calls from the UN calling for a full ceasefire across Syria as the world deals with the spread of the coronavirus reports Jesr.

On Sunday, the European Union in a statement issued by the office for the High Representative for Security and Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, called for an immediate ceasefire in Syria because of the coronavirus.

The statement pointed to the fragility of the ceasefire that had been declared in Idleb, saying that the truce needed to be adhered to in the province and made general throughout the country.

The statement said that the ceasefire needed to be generalized across Syria because of the coronavirus.

It said that the European Union supported the call by the UN Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, for a ceasefire across the country.

The Syrian regime statement also called for an evacuation of prisoners from all its prisons.

The number of coronavirus cases around the world exceeds 664,000, with more than 30,000 dead, while more than 142,000 have recovered.

