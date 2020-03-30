Syrian Army Issues New Order to Discharge Long-Serving Soldiers

The Syrian army has announced the decision to end the service of those who have served their required years in the army writes Al-Masdar.

On Sunday, the General Command of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces issued two administrative orders ending the retention and summons of reserve officers who have completed three or more years of actual reserve service and for the retained officers and individuals who have had actual reserve service of seven years or more.

SANA quoted the statement of the leadership of the Syrian Army as saying, “We issued two administrative orders ending the retention and recall for Apr. 7, 2020, of the reserve officers in the civil reserve who have completed three years or more of actual backup service until the date of Apr. 1, 2020.”

The statement pointed out that, “the end of retention and summons to specialized human doctors is issued by order of the Medical Services Department in accordance with the possibility of releasing them, and for the ranks of retained officers and individuals who are enrolled in the reserve service before Apr. 1, 2020, who had actual reserve service of seven years or more until the date of Apr. 1, 2020, and for the ranks of the officers and individuals retained and the civil reserves enrolled who obtained 30 percent, excluding those who have a backup call from them,” they added.

Over the past two years, the Syrian Army has sought to discharge soldiers who have served in the military for several years past their conscription period.

