Syria Calls for Lifting Coercive Measures Imposed on It Immediately in Light of Coronavirus Spread in Neighboring States

In light of the risk of the spread of coronavirus, Syria has called for the lifting of the unilateral coercive measures, which are increasing the suffering of the Syrian people writes SANA.

Syria has called upon the international community to respect the principles of the international humanitarian law and the sanctity of human life and to work on lifting the unilateral coercive measures imposed on it immediately and unconditionally, particularly due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the neighboring states.

A Foreign and Expatriates Ministry official source said in a statement to SANA on Thursday that despite the dangerous escalation represented by the coronavirus and the international alert to confront this pandemic and to contain it and prevent its spread, the US and the European Union are continuing to impose illegitimate unilateral coercive measures on a number of states, some of which are suffering greatly from the spread of the virus, in a blatant violation of human rights and the simplest humanitarian values and principles.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Republic whose people have suffered and still suffer from the terrorist aggression and the illegitimate unilateral coercive measures, which affect the lives of the citizens and particularly the health sector, calls on the international community to respect the principles of international humanitarian law and the sanctity of human life, and to work on immediately lifting those sanctions, particularly in the current circumstances, as the coronavirus has spread in the neighboring countries.

The source continued that Syria affirms its full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Cuba and all the states in which the virus has spread or which are facing the risk of its spread, while they are facing the sanctions in the time when all efforts must be unified for saving humanity from this pandemic.

The source said that Syria calls for the lifting of those sanctions immediately and unconditionally and it urges the other states to break this illegitimate siege. It holds the US and its allies, who impose those sanctions and boast of protecting human rights, fully responsible for every human victim of this pandemic by hindering the efforts that aim at confronting this virus, which constitutes a serious threat to all humanity.

