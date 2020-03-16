Self-Administration Suspends Departments to Confront Coronavirus

Amid denials from the regime government, the Self-Administration has taken steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Syria writes Jesr.

The Self-Administration affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces has issued a statement in which it specified days off for its council departments in northern and eastern Syria.

The statement issued by the executive council’s joint presidency said that all Self-Administration’s official departments would stop operations starting from Mar. 16 – 19, 2020.

The statement excluded government departments which require their work to continue.

The statement said that this came in light of the need to fight coronavirus and to prevent it from spreading and to make it possible for medical councils to disinfect centers.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.