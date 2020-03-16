Detainee Fadi al-Nakdali Died of Torture in Security Chambers

Fadi al-Nakdali was tortured to death in a regime prison, after being arrested on charges of supporting terrorism, although his family claim there is no evidence of this reports Zaman Al Wasl.

Six years after his forced disappearance, the family Fadi al-Nakdali has confirmed his death due to torture in the Syrian regime security chambers.

Nakdali’s brother-in-law and the human rights activist Mohamed Hindawi, said Nakdali, like all his peers from the al-Kalidiyah neighborhood in central Homs province, had participated in the early days of the revolution in 2011, which led to his arrest more than once.

He participated in the sit-in in Homs and had a hidden record of human rights activities, he did not carry weapons or participate in military actions against Syrian regime forces.

Syrian opposition sources said that more than 500,000 prisoners remain inside the prisons of the Syrian regime.

Hindawi said that as soon as he came back from visiting his family in Egypt in 2014, Fadi was arrested on charges of supporting terrorism, and was later moved from the Military Security branch in Homs, to the Palestine branch (branch 208) in Damascus.

His relatives paid large sums to find out anything about his fate without success. His name was not among the lists of names that were later leaked. According to Hindawi, this shows that there are many detainees who have not been disclosed by the regime as part of a plan to hide the truth about the fate of these people.

Hindawi said that Fadi’s eldest son went to a municipal department in Homs for a civil record and was shocked to find out that the document indicated that his father had died in 2016.

A report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights revealed the numbers of detainees, disappeared and the deceased in Syrian prisons. They documented 13,197 civilians had been killed under torture, from March 2011 until June 2018. According to the report, that included 167 children and 59 women, while at least 121,829 people are still under arbitrary detention or enforced disappearance, with around 87 percent in regime detention. Human rights activists surmise that the fate of thousands of them would be death under torture in prisons and security branches.

The nine-year long war has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands and forced 13 million people from their homes, half of whom have left their shattered homeland.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.