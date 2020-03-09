Humanitarian Response Coordinators Document Tragedy in Northern Syria

The Humanitarian Response Coordinators have released figures for the casualties of the recent assault on northern Syria and the recorded the damage done to infrastructure reports Jesr.

On Sunday, the Humanitarian Response Coordinators team released statistics documenting the humanitarian situation in northwestern Syria between November 2019 and Mar. 8, 2020, after the region was attacked by regime military forces and their allies.

The team documented the deaths of 701 civilians killed by Russian attacks and regime forces, including 381 men, 91 women, 212 children and 17 humanitarian workers.

It also documented regime forces and its allies striking 225 vital facilities, including 20 shelters, 88 educational facilities, 32 health facilities, eight ambulances, nine civil defense centers, 14 bakeries and an automatic bakery, 31 houses of worship, and 23 other vital service facilities, such as water and electricity stations.

The number of displaced people during the battles has reached 1,041,233 civilians, representing over 185,672 families. Of these, 632,453 civilians were displaced from the Idleb countryside, and 408,780 civilians from the Aleppo countryside to the Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and informal settlements areas on the borders with Turkey.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.