Opposition Forces Make Gains West of Aleppo

Opposition forces continue to fight back, taking control of the town of Sheikh Aqeel and a hilltop, north west of Aleppo reports Zaman Al Wasl.

Turkish-backed opposition forces seized a strategic town and a hilltop in the western countryside of Aleppo, local activists said Wednesday.

Backed by heavy artillery fire, the National Army took the town of Sheikh Aqeel and the al-Arqam hilltop northwest of Aleppo city.

Another assault in northern Syria was launched by opposition fighters to retake Saraqeb, the strategic city two days after its fall to the Syrian regime’s favour.

From six axes, the Syrian National Army began its battle to repulse regime forces and allied Shiite militias from the town that sits on a major highway that links Syria’s two largest cities, Damascus and Aleppo.

Activists and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Turkish drone attacks near Saraqeb killed 25 Syrian soldiers and allied pro-Iran militants.

Turkey said that two more of its soldiers were killed Wednesday in a regime attack in northwestern Syria, as steady clashes between the two national armies continued to rack up casualties.

