Syria Condemns Behavior of Thievery and Banditry of Us Administration and Turkish Regime After Illegitimate Infiltration of Us Officials Into Idleb

Syria has condemned in the strongest terms the recent visit by US officials to Idleb and the continued aggression of the Turkish forces writes SANA.

Syria stressed that the illegitimate infiltration by US officials into Idleb reveals the truth that the US administration considers itself to be above international law and UN charters.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA on Wednesday that the illegitimate infiltration by a number of US officials into the Syrian territories is a demonstration of the fact that the US administration considers itself to be above international law and the UN charters, which emphasize the respect of states’ sovereignty and non-interference in their affairs.

The source added that this US move, which has been made in collusion with the Turkish regime, uncovers and reaffirms the devastating role of the US in supporting the Turkish aggression and complicating the situation in Syria, as well as the US efforts to cover the crimes of the terrorist groups and to prevent their complete elimination, after the field victories that have been achieved by the Syrian Arab Army.

The source went on to say that the Syrian Arab Republic denounces and condemns in the strongest terms the thievery and banditry of the US administration and the Turkish regime, asserting that it isn’t surprised by the infiltration of the US officials this way, after they have offered all kinds of support to the terrorist groups, including transporting them into Syria in a flagrant violation of all UN resolutions related to combating terrorism.

