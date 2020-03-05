Syria, China Sign Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement

Syria and China have signed an agreement for a large grant that will be used to fund humanitarian efforts in Syria and help those affected by the war writes SANA.

In the framework of the economic, scientific and technical cooperation between Syria and the People’s Republic of China, the two sides signed an economic and technical cooperation agreement on Wednesday according to which, China will provide a grant for funding humanitarian needs in Syria.

According to the agreement, which was signed at the International Planning and Cooperation Commission, China will provide a grant with a value of 14 million dollars to the Syrian government that will be used to fund humanitarian needs, the precise nature of which will be agreed upon later by the two sides.

The head of the International Planning and Cooperation Commission, Dr. Imad Saboni, said in a press statement that the grant comes in the framework of a series of grants provided by the Chinese government and is the fifth of its kind, with the total value of grants reaching about 60 million dollars.

Saboni noted that this grant will be used to finance various fields related to humanitarian needs and to relive the suffering, which has resulted from the terrorist war and its repercussions on the Syrian people. Previous grants have been used to fund health, environment and education.

For his part the Ambassador of China in Damascus, Feng Biao, who signed the agreement, said that it comes in the framework of the cooperation between the two governments and it affirms the depth of the bilateral relations.

The Chinese Ambassador expressed his country’s readiness to provide more support and help to the Syrian people, hoping that Syria will liberate every inch of its territories.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.