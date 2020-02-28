Turkey Requests Access From Russia to Use Armed Drones in Syria’s Airspace

After a Turkish drone was shot down, Russia and Turkey have discussed the use of Syria’s airspace writes Al-Masdar.

Turkey and Russia are reportedly in talks about Ankara using armed and unarmed drones in Syria’s airspace.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, the Turkish Minister of Defence, Hulusi Akar, said Ankara was “hopeful” about ongoing talks between Turkish and Russian officials in Ankara over the northwestern Idleb region, where Turkey’s military is backing militants against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA)

Akar also said he would speak with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper by telephone later on Thursday, broadcaster NTV said.

Akar’s request to Russia comes a day after the Syrian air defense forces shot down an armed Turkish drone over the Idleb countryside.

