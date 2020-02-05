Russian Defense Ministry: White Helmets Fabricate Chemical Attack in Idleb

Russia has claimed that the White Helmets are preparing to fabricate a chemical attack in Idleb writes SANA.

The Russian Defense Ministry revealed information that shows the White Helmets organization are producing fabricated video scenes about the use of chemical weapons in the de-escalation zone in Idleb for broadcast.

Russian Coordination center in Hemeimeem said in a statement on Tuesday that terrorists of the so-called “White Helmets” are plotting to use the fabricated scenes and later post them on social websites.

“The scenes will be presented as a Syrian airstrike with unknown chemical shells,” the statement said.

It added the Russian Center received two reports from Idleb of families stipulating that members of the White Helmets, supported by Jabhat al-Nusra, are preparing to fabricate a new attack using toxic substances.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.