Russian Defense Ministry: Attack by Drones on the Hemeimeem Base Foiled

Russia has announced that it has shot down drones that were launched by militant groups and were trying to attack the Hemeimeem base reports Syria.News.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had frustrated an attack carried out by militants with drones on the Hemeimeem base in Lattakia province.

The ministry said in a statement published by media outlets that, “Russian air defense in the Hemeimeem base observed three small aerial targets from a distance on Sunday evening that were heading to the Russian military site from the northeast.”

The ministry added that, “missile systems operating in the Russian base destroyed the aerial targets a safe distance from the base,” stressing that the attack did not cause any casualties or material damage.

The SANA news agency said that terrorist groups had on Sunday evening launched drones from the areas where they were deployed in the Idleb countryside toward the Hemeimeem base, which repelled and downed the small aircraft.

The Hemeimeem base, where Russian forces are concentrated, has been subject to multiple drone attacks the Russian Defense Ministry announced. The attempts have been repelled.

