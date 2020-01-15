Sources: A Syrian Figure Gave up Soleimani to the Americans

A high- level figure inside Syria reportedly provided the Americans with information about Soleimani and his movement reports Independent Arabia.

A major Western intelligence source has told Independent Arabic that a high-level Syrian figure sold out Qassem Soleimani and delivered him to the Americans.

The source, who is familiar with the events, said that this figure leaked precise and important information to the Americans regarding Soleimani’s movements in Syria, and informed them of the date and details of the civilian plane and companions.

The source said that the high-level figure, who has been in contact with the Americans for a while, had made it a condition that the Americans did not strike inside Syrian territory.

Independent Arabia learned that the Americans were able to track the plane that carried Soleimani, after confirming he was on board.

According to the source, the Americans also were able to tap Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis’ phone, and had been listening to what he and Soleimani and others were saying, as well as to conversations between them—and from that the Americans understood that they were preparing major operations in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and elsewhere against American, Israeli and Western targets. They also confirmed that Muhandis would be waiting for Soleimani at Baghdad airport.

Following the strike, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Soleimani and Muhandis had been planning to strike American and Western targets in the Middle East.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.