Syrian Regime Forces Boost Reinforcements in Aleppo’s Southern Countryside

The Syrian army has sent large military reinforcements to Aleppo, while the battle in neighbouring Idleb province continues to rage writes Asharq Al-Awsat.

The Syrian government forces on Wednesday announced pouring military reinforcements to the southern countryside of Aleppo. This came in parallel to raging battles with opposition forces in the southeastern countryside of Idlib province.

A field commander in the Syrian government forces told Deutsche Presse-Agentur: “The Syrian army sent large military reinforcements to the Aleppo governorate in northern Syria after the bombing of the Syrian army sites in the southern countryside of Aleppo,” a Syrian army field commander told DPA.

A military commander at the National Front for Liberation (NFL), an opposition faction at the Free Syrian Army, confirmed that hundreds of regime, Iranian and Russian forces and tanks have arrived at Aleppo’s rural south.

The NFL military commander said that the build up in Aleppo followed the Syrian regime’s inability to secure advances in Idlib’s southeastern front. Clashes and rounds of fire were exchanged in Aleppo’s south, the commander added, speaking under the conditions of anonymity.

“NFL troops destroyed a missile launchpad run by government forces east of the city of Maarat al-Numan in southeast Idlib,” the NFL commander said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) confirmed the resumption of Russian aerial operations in the “de-escalation” zone in Idlib’s southeast.

Russian warplanes executed intensive raids on Maarrat Al-Numan cand the villages of Sarjeh, Babilla, Rwaiha and Al-Hamidyah. No Information was reported about casualties.

These strikes come after the meeting between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Receb Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey.

Via a statement released after their meeting, they emphasized on the need to stop escalation on Idlib according to earlier accords.

The SOHR on Wednesday released a report on frontline areas in the eastern countryside of Idlib witnessing exchange of fire with shells and heavy machine guns.

The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.