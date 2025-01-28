Unrest in Rural Homs: A Detailed Account

The recent events in western rural Homs, specifically in Maryameen and Aldalbuz, paint a troubling picture of violence, chaos, and escalating tensions. Below is a detailed account of what transpired, free from exaggeration or attempts to defend or obscure the actions of unruly security personnel.

Maryameen: A Scene of Violence

In Maryameen, security forces entered the village with excessive gunfire and an unsettling display of brutality. After encircling the entire town, they moved through its streets firing indiscriminately. Villagers were subjected to beatings with whips and batons, and this abuse extended even to the elderly, all while children bore witness to the violence. Homes were ransacked violently, with gunfire echoing through their walls. In many cases, valuables like money and gold were stolen—some women even had their gold bracelets forcibly taken from their wrists.

Young men were arrested en masse, and soldiers among them faced severe torture, with reports of broken limbs and other injuries. Particularly egregious was the desecration of religious symbols belonging to the Al-Murshidiya community, such as portraits of Salman Al-Murshid and his sons. In one home, security personnel attempted to trample these portraits, prompting the family to plead, “Kill us, shoot us, but do not disrespect our symbols!”

News of the incident spread like wildfire among neighboring villages with Al-Murshidiya residents, including Al-Sweiri, Awj, Kafr Kamra, and others. Anger quickly reached a boiling point, and large groups of people gathered in solidarity, demanding accountability.

In response to the unrest, the deputy governor of Homs visited Maryameen to assess the situation firsthand. He witnessed the injuries inflicted on the elderly and observed the damage to homes and religious symbols. In a meeting with villagers, he admitted that the attack was carried out by a specific faction within the security forces. However, instead of offering an apology, he suggested arming locals to defend their area. This proposal was categorically rejected by the villagers, who instead demanded the public trial of the involved personnel in the village square.

The situation escalated further as Al-Murshidiya communities in other provinces, including Hama and Latakia, approached their local governors in protest. At the time of writing, the outcomes of these meetings remain unknown.

Aldalbuz: A Different Scenario

In Aldalbuz, a village predominantly inhabited by Shia communities and formerly a stronghold of Hezbollah and Iraqi militias, events unfolded differently. Security forces entered the village under the pretext of searching for weapons but were met with heavy resistance, including gunfire. The ensuing clashes involved the use of heavy weaponry, leading to significant injuries among security personnel, including two critically wounded officers.

When the forces eventually regained control, they discovered caches of heavy weaponry, including tanks hidden in storage facilities.

Other Incidents and Allegations

There have also been unverified reports of a man mistakenly killed during his arrest and of a young girl dying after a panic attack caused by witnessing her father’s violent detention. While these accounts require confirmation, similar incidents have occurred in places like Talbiseh, where a child suffered trauma after seeing his unarmed father brutally beaten and arrested at home.

In Khirbet Al-Hamam, reports have surfaced of a fatality, but details remain scarce.

A Pattern of Lawlessness

These events are not isolated. Similar abuses have occurred in Sunni-majority areas like Al-Manzul and Talbiseh. In these regions, indiscriminate arrests and theft have also been reported, often under the guise of anti-drug campaigns or disarmament operations. What stands out is the behavior of certain young, undisciplined security officers, who wield their newfound authority recklessly, taunting villagers for remaining under regime control instead of fleeing northward.

Notably, some of those targeted today were once key figures in the resistance against the regime, including individuals who spent years in its prisons. The treatment of figures like Sheikh Zakaria Al-Diqah, who acted as a mediator during the conflict, highlights the arbitrariness of these actions.

A Broader Crisis

The unrest in Maryameen and Aldalbuz highlights a dangerous mix of sectarian tensions, tribal feuds, and personal vendettas. While the Al-Murshidiya community largely remained neutral during the conflict, their recent mistreatment has drawn widespread condemnation.

The lack of discipline within the security apparatus, coupled with unchecked retaliatory actions, poses a grave threat to stability. The solution lies in reforming the security forces, holding perpetrators accountable, and addressing grievances through legal channels. Collective punishment, indiscriminate violence, and lawlessness only deepen the wounds of a fractured society.

Final Thoughts

If these issues remain unaddressed, the consequences will be catastrophic. Without decisive action to enforce discipline and ensure justice, the cycle of violence will spiral out of control.

The Syrian administration must act swiftly to restore trust and prevent further deterioration. The current trajectory threatens not only peace in Homs but also the fragile stability of the entire nation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.