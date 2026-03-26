Syria’s New Media Prohibitions and the Struggle for Press Freedom

A decision by Syria’s Ministry of Information to bar three media platforms from operating inside the country has triggered criticism from journalists and human rights advocates. The directive, issued Wednesday, prohibits “Hashtag,” “Jusoor News,” and “Al-Daleel” from conducting any media activity in Syrian territory, on the grounds that they failed to obtain the required licenses from the Directorate of Press Affairs. The Ministry warned that anyone working with the platforms inside Syria may face legal prosecution.

The Syrian Journalists Association said it is reviewing the decision and has contacted the affected outlets. It called for a clear distinction between individual journalists’ right to work and institutional licensing requirements, and announced plans to form an independent complaints committee to assess professional violations. The Association urged authorities to allow legal objections and provide longer grace periods for completing licensing procedures, stressing that institutional penalties must not endanger journalists’ rights or safety.

Legal researcher Al-Mu‘tasim Al-Kilani argued that immediate bans combined with broad threats of prosecution risk undermining freedoms protected by Article 13 of the Constitutional Declaration. He called for a gradual regulatory process and a unified legal framework for addressing incitement or sectarian rhetoric.

Journalist Hazem Dakel criticized the decision as granting authorities excessive power over who may publish or work in the field, warning that naming specific platforms amounts to exclusion and fuels suspicion. Lawyer Fahd Zaatari, who previously helped draft licensing templates, said the Ministry ultimately adopted restrictive requirements he had advised against.

Assistant Minister of Information Abada Koujan said the platforms had been contacted repeatedly but took no serious steps toward licensing, and accused them of unethical and unprofessional conduct. “Al-Daleel” and “Hashtag” announced they would suspend operations inside Syria while continuing work from abroad. “Jusoor News” said its licensing issue is procedural and expected to be resolved shortly.

Article 13 of the Constitutional Declaration guarantees freedom of opinion, expression, information, publication, and the press, and affirms protections for private life and freedom of movement.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.