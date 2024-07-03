SDF Leaders Alarmed by Syrian-Turkish Reconciliation

Leaders of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Kurdish-led “Self-Autonomous Administration of North and Northeast Syria” are increasingly concerned about the rapprochement between Syria and Turkey. This development, facilitated by Iraq and Russia, has led to the opening of the Abu al-Zindin crossing, connecting areas controlled by Turkish forces and the Syrian government.

In response, the SDF has closed crossings under their control, including the al-Tayha crossing near Manbij, restricting access to Syrian government areas. This move is seen as a punitive measure, potentially trapping civilians in SDF territories and limiting their access to essential goods and services.

Sources close to the SDF indicate that leaders are relocating valuable assets to Qamishli and selling properties in Manbij, fearing a Turkish occupation. There are concerns that Turkey plans to expand its “safe zone” by 30 kilometres, including Manbij and Ain al-Arab, similar to previous occupations.

The SDF and Autonomous Administration leaders fear a repeat of the Afrin scenario in 2018 and are uncertain about continued US support, especially if Donald Trump wins the presidential election. This uncertainty may lead to erratic actions from Kurdish leaders in northern and northeastern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.