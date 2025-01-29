Reports of Tension Between the National Army and the Department of Military Operations

Military sources in Manbij reported on Tuesday that there is a state of tension and tension between pro-Turkish armed factions and the Military Operations Department in the new Syrian administration, against the backdrop of the latter’s demand that the factions disband themselves and hand over weapons.

Two days ago, a delegation from the Military Operations Department came to Manbij and met with faction leaders in preparation for handing over weapons and disbanding to join the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

The Syrian caretaker government’s Ministry of Defense, led by Marhaf Abu Qasra, has been intensifying its meetings to unify the armed factions.

The meeting caused a state of tension as some factions refused to disband, while the Department of Military Operations gave them a deadline to disband and hand over weapons, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

She noted that there was tension between leaders of the “Al-Amshat” and “Al-Hamzat” factions in the National Army, as some of them rejected the orders of the Military Operations Directorate while others accepted them.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on the National Army to surrender its weapons and join the new Syrian administration.

