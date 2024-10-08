President Assad Congratulates President Saied on Reelection

President Bashar al-Assad of Syria has congratulated President Kais Saied of Tunisia on his re-election, praising the Tunisian people’s confidence in Saied’s vision and leadership. Assad expressed confidence that Saied’s leadership will bring progress, development, and stability to Tunisia, and emphasized the importance of preserving Arab identity and values in the face of global challenges ¹.

In his congratulatory message, Assad noted that the renewal of Saied’s mandate is a testament to the Tunisian people’s trust in his ability to navigate the country through difficult times. Assad also highlighted the need for Arab countries to work together to fortify their societies through popular awareness and responsible governance.

Assad further expressed Syria’s keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with Tunisia, enhance people-to-people ties, and promote cooperation that benefits both nations. He emphasized that the two countries share a common goal of preserving their authentic Arab identity and promoting stability and security in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.