Nine Islamic Jihad Killed in Israel’s Attack on Damascus

The Islamic Jihad Movement confirmed on Sunday that the recent crimes committed by the “Zionist enemy,” including the targeting of the movement’s offices and several residential buildings in Damascus last Thursday, which resulted in the martyrdom of nine of its leaders and members, will only strengthen the movement’s resolve. The attacks, which caused the deaths of key figures within the movement, will not deter its commitment to the path of resistance and jihad until the liberation of all occupied lands.

In a special statement to Al-Watan, the movement’s representative in Syria, Ismail al-Sindawi, emphasized that the brutal Zionist assault on the office of former Secretary-General Ramadan Shallah, his residence in Mezzeh, and the Jaffa Center in Qudsaya, was an attempt to target the Palestinian resistance and its supporters worldwide. He also stated that this aggression was part of a desperate effort by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to force the resistance to accept ceasefire conditions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Sindawi pointed out that the attack on the Jaffa Center, which serves vital roles in relief, youth, and scouting work, caused significant damage to civilian homes and resulted in the deaths of children in the vicinity. He noted that the attack was also an attempt to incite public resentment toward the resistance factions in Syria.

Sindawi further honoured the martyr Abdul Aziz al-Minawi, a prominent figure in the Palestinian resistance. Minawi, who had been imprisoned in 1970 and later released in the 1985 prisoner exchange, was a leading member of the movement and head of Al-Mujahid magazine. The other martyrs were: Wassim Marwan (1985), Muhannad Jamil Moussa (1982), al-Mu’ayyad Billah Omar (1998), Dr. Ezzedine Hisham al-Qutati (2001), Ali Hussein Qabalan (1980), Mohamed Maher Mahmoud al-Desouki (1991), and Salim Nasser al-Ghouri (1980).

The funeral procession for the martyrs will begin on Monday at 3 p.m. from Mujtahid Hospital in Damascus, moving to the Bashir Mosque at the entrance of the Yarmouk camp, where prayers will be held. The martyrs will be laid to rest in the new Yarmouk cemetery after the procession passes through Yarmouk Street. A blessing council will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the al-Akram Hall, between the afternoon and evening prayers.

