Jusoor Studies Reveals Reasons for Decline of Protests Against Tahrir al-Sham

The Jusoor Center for Studies has unveiled the factors behind the waning of protests against the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, which commenced four months ago in northern Syria.

In its report, the center elucidated that the commission continues to thwart the movement leaders’ attempts to innovate their strategies, hinder the transformation of protests into prolonged sit-ins and centralized demonstrations, and disrupt the unity of the movement and its internal factions.

Highlighting that the dwindling protests result from HTS’s policy of confrontation and containment, the report underscores that this doesn’t signify its capacity to quash the movement entirely. Resorting to force and a security-centric approach may catalyze broader segments of society to join the protests or offer them varying forms of support.

The report also underscored the challenges confronting the anti-commission movement, including the absence of a cohesive political vision among its factions for the post-objective phase and the fragmentation within its internal ranks, which the commission could exploit.

Recently, the Revolutionary Movement Gathering in Idlib governorate issued a statement urging HTS to release individuals and activists detained in its prisons for their involvement in anti-HTS protests. Emphasizing the imperative of disclosing the detainees’ whereabouts and conditions of confinement, the movement advocated for their immediate liberation.

Blaming HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Julani and his Idlib security apparatus for the detainees’ well-being, the statement urged human rights organizations to fulfill their obligations towards the detainees and exert pressure for their release. It asserted that protesting is an inherent right safeguarded by all statutes and laws, likening the arbitrary arrests of demonstrators to the tactics employed by the Damascus government. This, the statement argued, elucidates the grievances that spurred people to take to the streets, demanding the ousting of Julani.

