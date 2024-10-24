Jalali Receives Message from Chinese Premier on Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali received a message from Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, expressing China’s interest in deepening bilateral relations. In the message, Premier Li emphasized China’s commitment to advancing the agreements signed between the two nations and enhancing cooperation across various sectors to ensure continued progress in their strategic partnership.

Premier Li highlighted the longstanding friendship between China and Syria, noting that bilateral relations have seen significant development in recent years. This progress, he said, has been fostered by the leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Bashar al-Assad. He also underscored China’s readiness to work alongside the Syrian government to implement the important agreements between the two presidents and maintain unwavering support for each other’s causes.

Prime Minister al-Jalali, who received the message from the Chinese Ambassador in Damascus, praised the strong strategic relationship between the two countries and reaffirmed Syria’s dedication to expanding joint cooperation in multiple fields. He emphasized the involvement of Chinese companies in Syria’s reconstruction efforts as a key area of collaboration.

Jalali also underscored the importance of mutual support for the two nations’ positions on global issues, stressing the need to uphold sovereignty, territorial integrity, and to reject foreign interference in their domestic affairs.

