Egyptian Foreign Minister Welcomes Turkey’s Willingness to Resolve Differences with Assad Government

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelaaty welcomed Turkey’s statements expressing readiness to work to resolve differences with the Assad regime during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

Abdelaaty stated that Egypt “supports every sincere effort to reach a comprehensive settlement of the Syrian crisis in accordance with the UN reference,” and continued, “We welcome Ankara’s readiness to resolve differences with Damascus in a way that preserves the sovereignty of Syria and its territorial integrity.”

During the talks, Abdelaaty also emphasized Egypt’s rejection of Israel’s assassination policy and its role in fueling conflict in the region, stressing the need to avoid the situation from getting out of control.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of acting quickly to stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and to fully resume aid to the Gaza Strip.

“Peaceful solutions and stability are the only way to achieve peace in the region,” Abdelaaty said, calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in this regard.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.