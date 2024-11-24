Damascus Tightens Restrictions on Property Rentals for Individuals with Iranian Connections

Sources from various municipalities in Damascus have confirmed the imposition of a new security review requirement for individuals seeking to rent property in the capital. These measures specifically target those with relatives of Iranian nationality or connections to Shiite-majority areas.

A municipal source revealed to Syria TV that a person with a relative from the Zain al-Abidin area holding Iranian citizenship was recently denied the ability to rent an apartment in the al-Muhajireen district. The source noted that security authorities have increasingly tightened restrictions on individuals suspected of having any familial ties to Iranian nationals.

The measure follows citizens’ concerns about becoming targets of Israeli strikes due to an Iranian individual renting a unit in their buildings.

The crackdown has reportedly extended to Lebanese nationals arriving from southern Lebanon, particularly those believed to have links with Hezbollah or Iranian leadership figures. According to the source, some Iranians and Hezbollah members have circumvented restrictions by using relatives, trusted associates, or Syrians to rent or purchase properties on their behalf. However, a recent decision aims to close this loophole.

These enhanced measures predate recent amendments to property lease registration procedures, which were issued last Saturday. Security approvals for rentals had been nominally suspended since 2018, except for Palestinians and internally displaced individuals from conflict-affected areas near Damascus.

The source indicated that the new measures primarily target Syrians who lease properties in their names only to sublet them to Iranian or Hezbollah affiliates. While the updated rules do not explicitly mandate security approval—a task delegated to the intelligence branches—they require police notification of all rental agreements. The police then forward the tenant’s information to the Ministry of Interior, where a background check is conducted.

A key element of the decision is its emphasis on public security, stating that police units will investigate tenants and take immediate action, such as arrest or probation, if a tenant is deemed a threat.

Additionally, the decision calls on Syrians to report suspicious tenants who they believe are not the actual occupants of a property. The text specifies: “Competent police units are tasked with receiving reports of the presence of a person in a property that is not legally occupied.” Following such reports, police will inspect the property, and both the property owner and the individual who leased the apartment may face legal consequences.

This move reflects an intensified effort by authorities to monitor and regulate property transactions, particularly those involving individuals linked to foreign or politically sensitive entities.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.