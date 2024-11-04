In Lattakia province, fires have become an almost annual catastrophe, as residents watch helplessly while flames consume their lands. Without adequate firefighting resources, they rely on primitive methods to control the blazes. The Syrian government’s neglect of the firefighting sector has left communities vulnerable to these destructive fires, which over the past week have scorched the countryside around Kassab, Badrousiyeh, and Qardaha.

Many locals believe the fires are deliberate, with fingers pointing at Yassar al-Assad, cousin of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Known as “al-Harith,” Yassar allegedly holds a monopoly on the firewood trade in Syria, with residents accusing him of starting fires to profit from inflated firewood prices. Thaer, a resident of Qardaha, shared with Syria TV that the fires are “a tool of the powerful against the powerless,” accusing what he described as a “logging mafia” of burning the forests to increase the demand and price for firewood, which this year ranges from 7 to 10 million Syrian pounds per ton.

Fires Reach Qardaha: Fire Engulfs Large Areas in Lattakia Countryside

Abu Samer, another Qardaha resident and farmer, described the recurring fires as “the beginning of a destructive cycle.” He explained that fires break out in hard-to-reach areas as winter approaches, exacerbated by strong winds. With delayed responses from firefighting teams, these blazes spiral out of control. In what he calls “the second and most absurd episode,” regime officials then make media appearances, presenting themselves as heroes while detaining random individuals as scapegoats for the fires.

In the “final episode,” Abu Samer noted, a “heroic” figure surfaces to offer the burned lands back to their owners under exploitative conditions—or, in some cases, forcefully take them over. He pointed out that Yassar al-Assad holds exclusive rights to logging and firewood transportation across Syria, forbidding others from obtaining these licenses and penalizing unauthorized logging.

This year’s fires are the largest in Latakia’s history, prompting calls for reinforcements from nearby regiments in Tartus, Hama, Homs, Aleppo, Suwayda, Daraa, and Damascus. The fires have devastated large areas, leading to evacuations, deaths, injuries, and widespread suffocation cases. Al-Badrosiyeh village was evacuated, with firefighting planes mobilized to control the flames, which also damaged electricity infrastructure in the area.

Between January and July this year, Latakia reported over 280 fires, predominantly in agricultural areas across the northern and northwestern countryside.

Firefighting Sector Neglected Amid Yearly Catastrophe

The government’s response to these fires has often focused on identifying “perpetrators” rather than addressing the glaring inadequacies in Syria’s firefighting capabilities. Fires have also wreaked havoc in other regions, including Homs and Tartus, ravaging natural forests and agricultural lands and resulting in substantial material losses, including the destruction of homes and properties. The repeated neglect of Syria’s firefighting infrastructure leaves residents to brace for inevitable losses each year, hoping that the flames won’t consume their lives and livelihoods.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.