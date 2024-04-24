After Assassination of Former Leader, SDF Launches Raids in Deir-ez-Zor Countryside

On Wednesday morning, Jassim Mohammed al-Hamad, the head of the local council in the town of Muayzila, located north of Deir-ez-Zor and affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), was tragically killed.

According to local sources speaking to Athr Press, Hamad was attacked by unknown assailants in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor. He was accompanied by Shbat Ali al-Yassin, a former leader within the ranks of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (Jabhat al-Nusra).

In the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, a military vehicle belonging to the SDF was targeted with a grenade while passing through the town of al-Jardi, resulting in injuries among the personnel inside. Following this incident, the SDF established checkpoints in the city of al-Busaira and the towns of al-Sabha and Ibriha.

In the northwestern countryside, tension persists in the villages and towns of the al-Bakara tribe following a series of raids and arrests carried out by the SDF on Monday. The SDF has imposed a siege on the towns of al-Geneina, al-Dzi’a, and al-Hussan.

On April 7, Arab tribal forces burned down an SDF headquarters in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor and arrested several members.

In March, a tribal source close to the tribal forces informed Athr Press that they are expanding their targeting of SDF sites and movements. The source indicated that the next phase of tribal attacks will encompass all areas controlled by the SDF.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.