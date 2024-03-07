Senior Drug Trafficking Suspect Shaker al-Shuwayer Killed in Suweida

Shuwayer narrowly escaped a Jordanian airstrike targeting his residence in the village of Um Shama two months ago.

Two individuals accused of drug trafficking were fatally shot by a local group. In the city of Salkhad, a local armed group attempted to intercept a vehicle carrying Shaker and Awad al-Shuwayer, who were implicated in drug-related activities.

During the ensuing gunfire exchange, Awwad Shuwayer succumbed to his injuries immediately, while Shaker Shuwayer later succumbed to his wounds.

Shaker Shuwayer was noted as “one of the prominent figures involved in the drug trade along the Syria-Jordan border.”

A resident from his village revealed that Shuwayer had “ties with officers in the army and security services (of the Assad regime), which he exploited for smuggling operations in the region.”

Documents obtained by Suwayda 24 affirm that Shuwayer “is not merely a conventional smuggler but a major trafficker, akin to Marai al-Ramthan,” with some likening him to the successor of Marei al-Ramthan in the smuggling trade.

The assassination of Marai al-Ramthan in May of q2023 is regarded as a significant achievement by the Jordanian authorities, as he was primarily responsible for smuggling drugs into Jordan and had previously received a sentence of hard labour ranging from 20 to 25 years by the State Security Court.

