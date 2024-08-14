What Do We Want from the Baath?

Although I am neither a Baathist nor affiliated with any political party, and I strive to maintain independence and political neutrality, I feel it is necessary, as a media professional, to share some observations about the recent changes and transitions in Syria. These reflect what many citizens, including myself, aspire to for a more beautiful and better Syria.

Do We Want the New Leadership to Interfere in the Nomination of Members of the People’s Assembly?

The answer is a clear no. This was evident in the recent elections, where the decision was left to the party’s grassroots, allowing them to voice their choices. Although there were accusations of interference that may have influenced the process, the leadership’s role was limited to maintaining specific balances without making significant changes to the results.

Do We Want the Leadership to Interfere in the Affairs of Ministries and the Executive Work of the Government?

Again, the answer is no. This was emphasized by the party’s Secretary-General, President Bashar al-Assad, who stressed the importance of separating powers and reducing the party’s role in shaping public policies. The government should be held accountable for results without the party interfering in daily operations. Consequently, no leadership member should address any minister, director-general, or executive body except through the prime minister, who, by virtue of his position, is a member of the party’s central leadership.

Should the Leadership Intervene in the Elections of Chambers of Commerce?

Absolutely not. Traders seeking the leadership’s involvement should reconsider, as the leadership has no role in these elections and should not interfere.

Should the Leadership Interfere in the Elections of Trade Unions and Professional Federations, or Dismiss and Appoint Captains by Decree?

No, the leadership should refrain from nominating or supporting any candidates. It should be left to the trade unionists to choose who they believe is most qualified to represent them.

Can the Leadership Give Its Opinion on a Private Investment Project?

No, this is outside its scope. The leadership’s responsibility is to manage the party’s investments in an optimal manner, ensuring revenue generation while avoiding nepotism and corruption.

What is Required of the Party Leadership?

The leadership should focus on formulating public policies, and clearly communicating its decisions and their impact on all Syrians. It should determine whether to continue its policy of providing support, and if so, to whom. While the answers may be known, the mechanisms remain unclear.

The leadership should evaluate which economic and investment systems are best suited for Syria and its people, and develop a coherent political, economic, and social discourse. We expect them to offer economic solutions that positively impact the livelihoods of all Syrians, supported by clear studies, plans, and policies. These should include strategies for engaging with expatriates and proposals that could serve as referendums on the future that every Syrian aspires to.

We also want the leadership to initiate a national dialogue that includes all segments of Syrian society, aimed at safeguarding against current and future challenges. The leadership should seek advice from research centers and economic experts to develop a comprehensive methodology for overcoming difficulties, sanctions, and building a future marked by Syria’s renaissance.

In short, we want to move beyond the stereotypes—ceremonial inaugurations, pictures, banners, slogans, and unnecessary interference in executive affairs—towards a new image of a political party that can formulate policies meeting the aspirations of all Syrians.

This is our hope.

