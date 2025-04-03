Qatar Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Syria, Urges International Action

The State of Qatar has strongly condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes on Syrian territory, calling on the international community to act swiftly to prevent further escalation in the region.

In an official statement issued Thursday, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the Israeli attacks—which targeted five locations inside Syria—as “a flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty and unity, and a blatant breach of international law.”

The ministry urged the international community to take “urgent and decisive measures” to compel Israel to respect international legal obligations and to put an end to its repeated assaults on Syrian soil. The statement warned that continued Israeli aggression would only intensify regional tension and instability.

Expression of Solidarity

Qatar reaffirmed its full support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as for “the aspirations of the Syrian people for security and stability.” The statement was widely seen as a message of solidarity with Syria amid ongoing Israeli military operations.

Similar condemnations were issued earlier in the day by Egypt, Jordan, and Hamas, all calling for international pressure on Israel to halt its violations of Syrian sovereignty.

Widening Israeli Operations in Syria

According to Syria TV’s correspondent, Israeli forces launched a ground incursion late Wednesday into the Jabiliyah Dam forest area near the city of Nawa in western Daraa. Dozens of military vehicles were reportedly involved.

The ground operation was accompanied by the firing of illumination flares over border villages in the Quneitra and Daraa provinces, signalling what many saw as a possible escalation on Syria’s southern front.

Simultaneously, Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes targeting military installations in Damascus, Hama, and the Homs countryside. The raids caused multiple explosions and widespread panic among civilians.

Damascus Responds

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement on Thursday condemning the Israeli attacks “in the strongest terms,” and called on the international community to adopt a clear and firm position.

“In a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic, Israeli forces carried out coordinated airstrikes on five separate locations across the country within just 30 minutes,” the ministry said. “The attacks resulted in near-total destruction of the Hama Military Airport and injuries to dozens of civilians and military personnel.”

Both Qatar and Syria have urged urgent international intervention to stop what they characterize as ongoing Israeli aggression and to preserve regional stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.