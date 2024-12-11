Top Security Officials Fled Syria Shortly Before Assad’s Fall

According to the sources, Ali Mamlouk, the National Security Adviser at the Presidential Palace—accused of war crimes and sought by French authorities—left Syria just 24 hours prior to Assad’s downfall.

Rifaat al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad’s uncle, who is accused of orchestrating the 1982 Hama massacre that claimed over 50,000 lives, reportedly traveled to Beirut yesterday.

Sanctions

The sources further disclosed that members of the Shalish family, along with businessman Mohammed Hamsho—who has close ties to the Assad family and played a significant role in expropriating properties in al-Qaboun during the 2019 urban redevelopment plan initiated by the Damascus Governorate—also fled Syria.

Additionally, Khaled Kaddour, a businessman and former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, widely regarded as a key financial frontman for Maher al-Assad, left Syria for Beirut.

The sons of Rami Makhlouf, Bashar al-Assad’s influential cousin who once dominated Syria’s economy, also relocated to Lebanon, reportedly facilitating the transfer of both their father and grandmother.

Sources from Sawt al-Asimah noted that the individuals mentioned are currently residing in five-star hotels in Beirut, under the protection of members of Lebanese General Security and Hezbollah operatives.

Most of these individuals are under U.S. and European sanctions, which include asset freezes, the seizure of both movable and immovable funds, and travel bans to the European Union and the United States.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.