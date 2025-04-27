The View From Damascus: Qamishli Kurdish Conference – Toward a Unified Political Vision for Syria’s Future

In a historic gathering reflecting both political ambition and national responsibility, more than 400 Kurdish political, civic, and independent figures from Syria and abroad convened in Qamishli on April 26, 2025.

The Kurdish National Conference, often referred to as the “Conference for the Unity of the Kurdish Position,” produced a comprehensive political vision for resolving the Kurdish issue within Syria’s evolving post-war landscape.

This vision, far from advocating separatism, presented a carefully considered blueprint for a decentralized, democratic, and inclusive Syrian state, securing rights for all its components—not least the Kurdish people, who have historically faced marginalization and systemic discrimination.

Context and Background

The conference unfolded at a critical juncture for Syria:

A transitional government has been installed following the collapse of the previous regime.

New constitutional arrangements are being negotiated.

Kurds, who played a pivotal role in defeating ISIS and maintaining security across northeastern Syria, seek formal recognition of their national rights within a united Syrian framework.

At this moment of national redefinition, Kurdish leaders and stakeholders seized the opportunity to present a unified political front, aiming for both internal consolidation and broader Syrian consensus.

Key Features of the Conference and Its Political Vision

1. Unprecedented Inclusivity

The conference witnessed remarkable representation:

Kurdish political parties from Syria, Turkey, and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Women’s movements and civil society organizations.

Cultural figures, social activists, and tribal leaders.

Kurdish figures from major Syrian cities including Damascus, Aleppo, and Hama.

Such broad participation underscored the deep desire among Syria’s Kurds to unify their stance and engage constructively with the country’s future.

2. Central Principles of the Political Vision

The conference’s final declaration articulated fundamental principles:

Syria must be a decentralized, democratic state recognizing its multicultural, multiethnic, and multi-religious character.

The national constitution must enshrine the cultural, linguistic, and political rights of all groups, including Arabs, Kurds, Syriacs, Assyrians, Circassians, Turkmens, Alawites, Druze, Yezidis, and Christians.

A bicameral parliamentary system and locally elected councils must ensure fair distribution of power and resources between the center and the regions.

Gender equality must be guaranteed across all institutions, with Kurdish and other minority languages recognized as official alongside Arabic.

A national identity that respects diversity must replace the previous centralizing, homogenizing narratives.

3. Affirmation of Syrian Unity

General Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), delivered a powerful keynote address, emphasizing:

“Kurdish unity strengthens Syrian unity.”

The call for a decentralized constitution securing the rights of all Syrians, not just Kurds.

The reminder that Kurds fought not for partition, but for a Syria inclusive of all its peoples—paying the price of 13,000 martyrs.

Abdi’s remarks directly countered accusations that Kurdish political movements seek secession, highlighting instead their role as defenders of Syria’s territorial integrity.

4. Regional and International Support

The conference received notable endorsements:

Masoud Barzani, the revered Kurdish leader of Iraqi Kurdistan, conveyed a message stressing that Kurdish unity is essential for achieving a just solution and emphasized building partnerships with other Syrian components.

The United States, through an official comment to North Press, welcomed the resumption of Kurdish–Kurdish dialogue and expressed hope for continued progress.

The presence of a U.S. State Department representative at the conference reinforced the international legitimacy of the Kurdish cause as part of Syria’s political transition.

5. Strategic Outcomes and Next Steps

The conference concluded with several practical measures:

Formation of a joint Kurdish delegation tasked with promoting the political vision domestically and internationally.

Presentation of the political paper as a foundation for dialogue with the Syrian transitional authorities and other national forces.

Commitment to engagement with all stakeholders in shaping Syria’s future governance structures.

Broader Significance of the Conference

A. A Historic Shift in Kurdish Strategy

Rather than pursuing narrow ethnic demands, Syria’s Kurds articulated a vision grounded in shared citizenship, equality, and human rights—reflecting a maturation of Kurdish political thought.

B. A Model for Post-War Syrian Dialogue

The Qamishli Conference set a precedent for how Syria’s diverse communities can articulate demands:

Through consensus-building rather than fragmentation.

By rooting demands in international law and universal human rights.

By framing ethnic and cultural rights not as threats to unity, but as foundations for a stable, pluralistic state.

C. Challenges Ahead

Despite the success of the conference, serious obstacles remain:

Resistance from centralized nationalist circles within Syria who view Kurdish aspirations with suspicion.

Pressure from neighboring countries, notably Turkey, which opposes Kurdish autonomy across its borders.

Internal Kurdish political differences, although diminished, could resurface during negotiations.

Regional instability and shifting international priorities could undermine support for Kurdish demands.

Nonetheless, by establishing a unified, pragmatic, and rights-based platform, Syria’s Kurds have positioned themselves as indispensable actors in the country’s reconstruction and political renewal.

The Government’s Reaction

The Syrian Presidency on Sunday called on the SDF to fully abide by the agreement concluded on March 10 between President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi, while warning against separatist initiatives that threaten the unity of Syrian territory.

In an official statement, the Presidency emphasized that the agreement represented “a positive step toward de-escalation and the pursuit of a comprehensive national solution.” However, it cautioned that recent statements and actions by SDF leadership advocating federalism contradict the spirit of the agreement and pose a serious threat to Syria’s territorial integrity.

The Presidency reiterated that:

Kurdish rights, like those of all Syrian components, are guaranteed within a unified Syrian state.

Any de facto division of the country under the guise of federalism or self-administration is unacceptable without broad national consensus.

Practices suggesting demographic change, disruption of state institutions, or monopolization of resources threaten Syria’s social fabric and sovereignty.

It further stressed that a solution must be Syrian-led, national, and comprehensive—preserving the country’s unity and rejecting all forms of foreign guardianship or hegemony.

This statement comes amid setbacks in implementing the Tishrin Dam agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF and against the backdrop of ongoing calls from SDF leaders for decentralization—demands they seek to enshrine in the final declaration of the Kurdish Dialogue Conference held in Qamishli.

Conclusion

The Qamishli Kurdish Conference of April 2025 marked a historic moment, not only for Syria’s Kurds but for the country’s broader journey toward rebuilding a viable, pluralistic state. It showcased a unified Kurdish political vision rooted in decentralization, shared citizenship, and inclusive national identity—a vision seeking integration, not separation.

Yet the response from the Syrian Presidency underscores the formidable challenges that lie ahead. Damascus’s sharp warnings against federalism and perceived separatist projects reflect enduring suspicions toward Kurdish political aspirations and broader anxieties about Syria’s territorial fragility during this sensitive transitional period.

Ultimately, the tension now playing out is not merely about constitutional arrangements but about whether Syria’s new political order can transcend the legacy of centralized authoritarianism and embrace genuine power-sharing, recognition of diversity, and equal citizenship.

The Kurdish message from Qamishli is clear: the path to a united Syria lies not through enforced uniformity or exclusion but through genuine inclusion and justice for all its people.

Whether the transitional authorities—and the broader Syrian polity—are prepared to walk that path remains the critical question.

The stakes could not be higher: at issue is not only the Kurdish question but the very foundations of Syria’s political renewal after more than a decade of devastation.