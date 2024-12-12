The Truth About the Assassination of a Chemist in Syria

Local pages and news websites circulated reports about the assassination of a Syrian chemist inside his home in the Syrian capital, Damascus, by unknown individuals. The reports were accompanied by a photo allegedly showing the targeted chemist. However, it turned out that the story was fabricated.

The Iranian news agency IRNA was one of the outlets that carried the news on Tuesday, December 10. It claimed that the Syrian organic chemist, Hamdi Ismail Nada, was found murdered in his home.

The agency, citing unnamed local sources, added that the “crime occurred under mysterious circumstances, sparking shock and grief among academic and scientific circles.” It further described Dr. Hamdi as “one of the most prominent scientists in his field, contributing to chemical research at both local and international levels.”

Meanwhile, the Sowt Al-Asima website reported that Hamdi Ismail, a doctor in organic chemistry, was killed in Damascus but provided no additional details.

Enab Baladi fact-checked the story and found that the photo shared with the news actually belonged to an Egyptian man named Hamdi Ismail Nada. The Egyptian man posted several statements on his Facebook account denying the rumors about his assassination and mocking the false claims.

The Tayqon platform, which specializes in fact-checking, investigated further and found no credible sources identifying the primary origin of the story. The platform also contacted Hamdi Ismail Nada, the person in the circulated photo, who confirmed that the image was his and that he was alive and well.

“I am an Egyptian doctor from Cairo, 74 years old, and the last time I visited Damascus was nine years ago for a four-day business trip,” he said.

The claim emerged in the aftermath of the Syrian regime’s collapse and the escape of deposed president Bashar al-Assad, following the rapid downfall of his forces as opposition factions entered Damascus on December 8 of this year.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.