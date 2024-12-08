The Syrian National Army Seizes Control of Manbij

On Sunday, factions of the Syrian National Army (SNA) took control of the city of Manbij in the eastern Aleppo countryside, wresting it from the grip of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Local accounts shared videos of the Syrian revolution flag being raised over a building in Manbij, alongside footage showing the liberation of detainees from SDF prisons in the city.

The Fajr al-Hurriya (Dawn of Freedom) operations room, affiliated with the SNA, had launched the operation to recapture Manbij from the SDF last Friday. In a statement, the SNA called on civilians in Manbij to stay away from SDF military sites.

In its statement, the factions declared:

“While the heroes of the Syrian revolution engage in battles to liberate our homeland from the grip of the criminal regime and its allies, the SDF has treacherously targeted the revolution’s rear, launching attacks on several villages in the Aleppo countryside, capturing some, and attempting to expand toward our positions, threatening to disrupt the liberation process. Although our priority has always been and remains the liberation of Syria from the criminal regime, we are now compelled to defend our positions and protect our people from these assaults.”

The statement reaffirmed the factions’ commitment to preserving “the freedom and dignity of the people of Manbij and its surroundings, of all ethnicities and communities.” It added:

“We are fighting to liberate Syria and rebuild it as a nation for all its citizens, without discrimination. Our goal is to ensure freedom and dignity for all Syrians—Arabs, Kurds, and others—in a homeland marked by coexistence and mutual respect.”

